WWE To Broadcast SummerSlam In Movie Theater Presentation

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is taking its SummerSlam event into movie theaters through a new partnership with Iconic Events Releasing.

What Happened: Iconic presents live and filmed entertainment in movie theaters as reserved-seating special limited engagements.

This year’s SummerSlam is being staged at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the Iconic presentation will be seen in theaters in 33 states on Aug. 21 in a live broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. This marks the first time that SummerSlam is being shown in cinematic venues.

WWE is also offering SummerSlam via Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock streaming service and as a pay-per-view event.

“SummerSlam is a marquee event that demands to be seen on the big screen, with big sound, in an auditorium full of excited fans,” said Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell.

What Else Happened: In the run-up to SummerSlam, WWE is hosting a competition on TikTok to find a guest ring announcer for the event.

Potential heirs to the legacy of Mean Gene Okerlund are being encouraged to upload videos to TikTok using the hashtag #WWEAnnouncerContest.

Two winners will be announced on the company’s TikTok channel on Aug. 16. WWE has more than 11 million followers on the short-form video platform.

“Our engagement on TikTok to date has been incredible and we couldn’t think of a better platform to help us find the next great ring announcer,” said Steve Braband, WWE vice president, digital.

Photo: John Cena and Roman Reigns at WWE's Money In The Bank on July 18. Photo courtesy WWE.