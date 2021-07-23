 Skip to main content

TD Holdings Collaborates With Yangpu Economic Development Zone To Drive Commodity Trading
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 8:16am   Comments
  • Chinese commodities trading service provider TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GLG) subsidiary Hainan Baiyu Cross-border E-commerce Co., Ltd, inked a trade cooperation agreement with the Yangpu Economic Development Zone to expand its commodity trading business. 
  • The agreement shall be in effect until Dec. 31, 2022.
  • The Yangpu Economic Development Zone is Hainan's most prominent economic zone and China's first national-level development zone.
  • TD Holdings agreed to commence its commodity trading business in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone. The Yangpu Economic Development Zone management committee decided to grant the company preferential policies.
  • TD Holdings plan to explore the Southeast Asian market through cross-border e-commerce business and increase brand awareness in the commodity trading market.
  • Price action: GLG shares traded higher by 28.8% at $1.15 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

