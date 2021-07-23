 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Luxfer Inks Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership With Octopus Hydrogen

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Share:
Luxfer Inks Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership With Octopus Hydrogen
  • Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) operating company Luxfer Gas Cylinders collaborated with Octopus Hydrogen, a subsidiary of green energy tech pioneer Octopus Energy – in the specification and supply of bulk gas transport modules carrying green hydrogen across the U.K.
  • The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Luxfer Gas Cylinders is a manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders worldwide. The 40ft long units designed by Luxfer, Multiple Element Gas Containers (MEGC), can transport 1.1 tonnes of hydrogen from the electrolyzer plant to the point of use, which will be deployed from mid-2022.
  • Work to deliver the systems will be led from Luxfer's U.K. manufacturing campus in Nottingham.
  • Price action: LXFR shares closed lower by 5.17% at $19.80 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings: Debt Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com