Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for July is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Growth rates in PMIs remained strong in June, with analysts expecting a slight decline in July’s readings. The manufacturing PMI is likely to drop to 62.1 in July from previous reading of 62.6, while the services index might decline to 64.6 from 64.8.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets