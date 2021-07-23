Apple To Remove Popular DOS Emulator That Let iPhone Users Play Classic Games

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) told the developer of an application that allows users to emulate the retro Disk Operating System, or DOS, that their app would be removed from the tech giant’s marketplace for allegedly breaking guidelines.

What Happened: Chaoji Li — the developer of the emulator that can be used for playing DOS games among other use cases — recounted his experience with the Tim Cook-led company in a detailed blog post, first noted on AppleInsider.

Apple's main gripe, according to the blog post, appears to be the fact that the app “executes iDOS package and image files and allows iTunes File Sharing and Files support for importing games. Executing code can introduce or changes features or functionality of the app and allows for downloading of content without licensing.’

Li claims that they had disclosed the file-sharing access functionality to Apple reviewers in update notes.

The developer wrote that it would not be possible to cut critical functionalities of iDOS2 in order to be in compliance with Apple’s policy.

“That would be a betrayal to all the users that have purchased this app specifically for those features.”

Why It Matters: As of press time, Benzinga confirmed that iDOS2 was available for sale in both Apple’s Japan and India stores.

As per the iDOS2 developer, existing users should be able to download the app from purchased history but should users encounter a message that says “removed by developer,” it wasn't Li's doing.

The App Store has been the center of controversy after Apple and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) removed Epic Games’ Fortnite from their respective marketplaces for violating guidelines surrounding in-app purchases in August last year.

The controversy also enveloped Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) which in May defended one of its executives that testified on behalf of Epic.

The iPhone maker is also facing antitrust investigations in Germany for its anti-competitive practices surrounding the App Store

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed nearly 1% higher at $146.80 and rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours trading.

