12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Sketchers USA (NYSE: SKX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.88, up from $(0.44) year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 & FY21 EPS guidance and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares are trading higher after the company announced an agreement to commercialize INBRIJA in Spain.
- Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will present trial design for CY6463 Phase 2a study in patients with Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology.
Losers
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares are trading lower after the company issued preliminary Q2 sales results and provided updated guidance.
- Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS of $4.75, down from $4.88 year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
- DMC Global (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas