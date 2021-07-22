 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 22, 2021 5:16pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Sketchers USA (NYSE: SKX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.88, up from $(0.44) year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 & FY21 EPS guidance and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares are trading higher after the company announced an agreement to commercialize INBRIJA in Spain.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will present trial design for CY6463 Phase 2a study in patients with Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology.

Losers

  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares are trading lower after the company issued preliminary Q2 sales results and provided updated guidance.
  • Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS of $4.75, down from $4.88 year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • DMC Global (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACOR + BOOM)

Recap: DMC Glb Q2 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
A Preview Of DMC Global's Earnings
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com