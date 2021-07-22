 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EUR/USD Is Pressuring Weekly Lows And Poised To Extend Its Slump
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
July 22, 2021 4:57pm   Comments
Share:
EUR/USD Is Pressuring Weekly Lows And Poised To Extend Its Slump

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1772

  • The ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged, presented vague forward guidance.
  • EU data was worst than anticipating, spurring demand for safe-haven assets.
  • EUR/USD is pressuring weekly lows and poised to extend its slump.

The EUR/USD pair is ending Thursday in the red and at weekly lows, trading at around 1.1770 after a failed attempt to break higher. The European Central Bank announced its decision on monetary policy, and as widely anticipated, it left rates and the facilities programs unchanged. The announcement was disappointing as the so-awaited forward guidance was vague. The Government Council noted that interest rates will remain at present or lower levels “until it sees inflation reaching two percent well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably for the rest of the projection horizon, and it judges that realized progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced.”

President Christine Lagarde added that the economy is on track for strong growth in Q3 but added that the coronavirus Delta variant could dampen the recovery in services while bottlenecks could affect manufacturing in the short term. Meanwhile, the US published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 16, which increased to 419K, missing the market’s expectations. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index printed at 0.09 in June, down from the previous 0.26. Finally, Consumer Confidence in the EU resulted in -4.4 in July, worse than anticipated. On Friday, Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of its July PMIs for the EU and the US.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades at the lower end of its weekly range, bearish in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair aimed to break above the roof of the descendant channel that guides price since June. The pair topped around a mildly bearish 100 SMA, now developing below all of its moving averages. Technical indicators consolidate within negative levels, skewing the risk to the downside without confirming another leg south.

Support levels: 1.1755 1.1720 1.1685

Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1920

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: EUR FXStreet Partner ContentNews Eurozone Global Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com