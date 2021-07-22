3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

HubSpot

The Trade: HubSpot, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan acquired a total of 17,282 shares at an average price of $5.76. The insider spent $99,544.32 to buy the stock. The insider also disposed 11520 shares at an average price of $555.13.

What’s Happening: HubSpot is all set to release quarterly earnings on August 4, 2021. The company’s shares surged over 51% year-to-date.

What Hubspot Does: HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform.

Delta Air Lines

The Trade: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Director David S Taylor purchased a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $38.25. To acquire these shares, the insider spent $114,750.00.

What’s Happening: Delta, last week, reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The airline’s stock added over 6% since the start of the year.

What Delta Air Does: Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries.

Ault Global Holdings

The Trade: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.28. To acquire those shares, it cost $45,622.00 for the insider.

What’s Happening: Ault Global, last week, formed Ault Global Real Estate Equities, a Nevada corporation (AGREE), to invest in commercial real estate. The company’s shares gained around 2% in the prior five-day period.

What Ault Global Does: Ault Global is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending and advanced textile technology.