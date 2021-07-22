38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) shares climbed 129.7% to $12.75 after the company announced new results from its TATX-03 PolyTope Therapy, demonstrating potent pseudovirus neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares jumped 44.7% to $14.63 as the company said it has validated the first commercial formulation of Zyesami for intravenous use, allowing for high volume manufacturing, with an anticipated one year or greater stability under appropriate storage conditions.
- PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares gained 30.6% to $4.10.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) gained 27.5% to $30.60 as the company priced its IPO at $24 per share.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 23.5% to $6.78.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) jumped 23% to $3.26 on above-average volume.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 22.6% to $6.07 on above-average volume.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) gained 20.4% to $4.9001 after the company highlighted the launch of its Amazon storefront.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) jumped 18.9% to $5.18. ERYTECH recently confirmed plans to submit Biologics License Application for eryaspase in hypersensitive ALL patients.
- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) gained 18.8% to $26.37. VTEX recently priced 19 million shares at $19 per share in its initial public offering.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) rose 17.8% to $12.23.
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 15.6% to $24.04 after reporting Q2 earnings. The company recently announced that its Quell device has received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for treating the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) gained 14.1% to $536.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and announced a $1 billion buyback.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) surged 12% to $9.74. Co-Diagnostics highlighted new international CoPrimer patent.
- SigmaTron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares gained 11.7% to $6.08 after the company reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 17.4% year-on-year to $76 million.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 11.9% to $2.91.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) gained 10.3% to $85.55 after the company announced a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop and commercialize PROTAC protein degrader ARV-471.
Losers
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 63.5% to $11.35. The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares dipped 54.3% to $9.53 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 2b ECO-RESET study evaluating SER-287 in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis (UC). The study did not meet its primary endpoint of improving clinical remission rates compared to placebo.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) fell 24% to $5.69. Twin Vee PowerCats jumped around 25% on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) fell 23.3% to $3.78 after the company announced it increased a previously announced bought deal offering of common stock to $15 million.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell 22.8% to $2.1550 after the company announced pricing of a $32.5 million underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) dipped 20% to $3.8601 after the company announced shareholder approval of the merger with SharpLink and related transaction.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 19.8% to $10.34.
- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) dropped 19.1% to $13.02.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) fell 16.7% to $6.07.
- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) dropped 16.6% to $10.84 as the company priced its IPO at $13 a share.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) fell 14.6% to $4.77 after surging over 29% on Wednesday.
- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) dipped 14.5% to $7.95.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) fell 14% to $68.26, reversing from session highs after the company reported its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo completed its IPO process and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) dropped 13.6% to $31.65.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) dipped 12.4% to $3.23.
- Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares fell 11.7% to $8.61 after jumping over 24% on Wednesday.
- NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) fell 10.3% to $33.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares fell 10.2% to $7.58. Lexaria Bioscience shares gained 28% on Wednesday after the company announced that its tolerability and pharmacokinetic study VIRAL-A20-3 has been completed with positive results..
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) dipped 10% to $10.35 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China said to weigh unprecedented penalty for DiDi after IPO.
- UNILEVER N.V. (NYSE: UL) fell 5% to $55.81 after the company reported quarterly results.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) fell 4.8% to $185.06. Texas Instruments reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company said it projects Q3 earnings of $1.87 to $2.13 per share on revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.76 billion.
