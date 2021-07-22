Akamai Service Disruption Leads To Massive Outages Globally
- Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) tweeted regarding a service disruption that resulted in outages for many high-profile websites, including banks.
- The company has denied a cyberattack.
- It had implemented a solution and assured resuming normal operations.
- Price action: AKAM shares traded lower by 0.60% at $116.91 on the last check Thursday.
