How Many Medals Could USA Olympics Team Win At The 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The United States has had a good run of being the top medal winner at the Olympic Games dating back to the 1996 Summer Olympics. How many total medals and in particular gold medals could the 2020 Olympics team win for the U.S.

Past History: The U.S. Olympic team came home with 46 gold medals and 121 total medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, ranking first in both gold medals and overall medals among all countries.

The U.S. Olympic team has ranked number one in the medal count in the last six Summer Olympic games. The team also ranked first in total gold medals in five of the last six Summer Olympics with the 2008 Beijing Olympics being the exception where the USA captured 36 gold medals falling shy of the host country’s 48.

The 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona saw the US team finish second in gold medals and overall medals.

The U.S. team ranks first all-time for medals and gold medals among all countries with athletics (track and field) and swimming its top events by medal count.

One of the country’s top Olympic athletes of the last three Summer Olympics will not be on the team this year, as swimmer Michael Phelps has retired. Phelps won eight golds in 2008, four golds and two silvers in 2012, and five golds and one silver in 2016.

The U.S. swim teams won 33 medals and 16 golds in 2015, the total medal count was significantly higher than second-place Australia at 10. Tack and field was the next biggest event with 32 medals won by the U.S. in 2016.

2020 Tokyo Olympics: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will air on networks and streaming platforms owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) in the U.S.

The US Olympic team is favored to lead the world in gold medals and total medals.

Key athletes include the Women’s Gymnastics team leader Simone Biles, the U.S. Women’s Soccer team and the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams. Katie Ledecky, who has won five gold medals in swimming, also returns in 2020.

There are six sports debuting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with baseball, softball, skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate along with the extension of 3x3 basketball.

The U.S. is favored in several of these sports. Nyjah Huston has four gold medals at the World Championships and will be favored in the skateboarding events this year. Carissa Moore is a world champion in surfing and will be favored in this new Olympic event.

Another athlete to watch is Caeleb Dressel, a swimmer who could be the next Phelps for the U.S. The 24-year-old had seven golds at the 2017 world championships and six golds and two silvers at the 2019 world championships. Dressel won two gold medals on relay teams in 2016.

Betting Odds: This will be the first Olympic games that many U.S. residents can bet on. Sites like DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) are offering betting on individual sports and teams along with overall medal over/unders.

DraftKings lists the over/under on the U.S. team at 43.5 gold medals. China's odds for gold are not listed with Japan listed second at 25.5.

The U.S. team has the highest over/under on total medals at 112.5 with China second at 85.5.

Both overs could be hit given the U.S. dominance across many of the sports. The U.S. won 46 golds in each of the last two Olympics.

A promotion on Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) owned Fanduel is offering a $1 bonus bet for every gold medal won by the U.S. team. The promotion is open to those who bet $100 or more on the Olympics prior to July 26.