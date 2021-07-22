Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 103 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:NSYS). India Globalization Cap (AMEX:IGC)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 92.67% up to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $286.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.64%.

(NYSE:SRL) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.25 Thursday. The stock was down 2.36% for the day. India Globalization Cap (AMEX:IGC) shares broke to $4.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 92.67%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.