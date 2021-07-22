Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
On Thursday morning, 103 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS).
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX:IGC)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 92.67% up to reach a new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $286.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.64%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2,670.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares broke to $740.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were up 1.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $622.69.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $163.25 on Thursday, moving up 1.02%.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.14 on Thursday, moving up 1.54%.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $239.67 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares were up 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $289.10.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.99.
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares set a new yearly high of $1,602.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $418.60 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares were down 0.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $96.23 for a change of down 0.45%.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $298.46 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.8%.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock made a new 52-week high of $121.93 Thursday. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $519.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $257.79 for a change of up 0.07%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were up 3.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.88.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares hit $146.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.2%.
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.17 Thursday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $381.21. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $277.09 with a daily change of up 5.98%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $309.86. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock made a new 52-week high of $682.30 Thursday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
- Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $497.11.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.09 on Thursday, moving up 0.34%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1,804.99 with a daily change of up 1.5%.
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.90. The stock traded up 2.46% on the session.
- Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares broke to $199.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.36%.
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $573.87 on Thursday, moving up 1.02%.
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares set a new yearly high of $8.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.92 Thursday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $270.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.88%.
- Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares hit a yearly high of $392.56. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $258.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares hit $87.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares were up 3.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.38 for a change of up 3.37%.
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $146.00 for a change of up 0.69%.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares broke to $237.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.99%.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares set a new yearly high of $188.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $553.10 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.08%.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $159.38 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $338.88 on Thursday, moving up 1.03%.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares were up 1.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $378.13 for a change of up 1.68%.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.58. The stock was up 3.19% for the day.
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $526.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.89%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) shares hit a yearly high of $490.32. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $390.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.91%.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares hit a yearly high of $204.49. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares set a new yearly high of $407.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) shares hit a yearly high of $548.49. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $74.49 with a daily change of up 3.19%.
- The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $188.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $175.21.
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.58. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $136.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.22%.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.59 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.
- FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares set a new 52-week high of $185.70 on Thursday, moving down 0.83%.
- Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $119.19 Thursday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.62%.
- HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.36. The stock traded up 3.74% on the session.
- Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.95. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
- Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.55. The stock traded down 1.21% on the session.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares were up 1.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $112.75.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.69. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares hit $128.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.22%.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares were up 5.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.57.
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a yearly high of $113.57. The stock traded down 2.76% on the session.
- National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.14. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session.
- Moelis & (NYSE:MC) shares were up 6.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.64.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were down 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.73.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $119.80. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%.
- XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares broke to $97.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.81%.
- Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares hit $20.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%.
- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.03%.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $64.33 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.
- First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.37%.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.55. Shares traded up 0.44%.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.28. The stock traded down 1.27% on the session.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares broke to $182.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.12 on Thursday, moving up 0.59%.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares were up 0.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.10.
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.86.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.57%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $66.95 with a daily change of up 9.38%.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 18.9%.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares were down 2.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.98.
- First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.
- Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.05. The stock traded down 5.94% on the session.
- Central Valley Community (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.51 on Thursday, moving up 2.1%.
- Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.27.
- LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.08 with a daily change of down 3.17%.
- Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.63 on Thursday, moving down 2.24%.
- Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.25 Thursday. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX:IGC) shares broke to $4.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 92.67%.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares were up 14.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.75.
- Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.59 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.06 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 34.42%.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.47%.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.50 on Thursday, moving up 33.76%.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.88%.
Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas