Roth Capital Maintains Buy Rating On Gogo, Sees Over 48% Upside
- Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle has reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $16 on Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO), implying a 48.4% upside.
- Concerns around start-up competitor Smartsky has largely overshadowed Core Business Aviation fundamentals, Searle points.
- Through the first two weeks of July, flights are up 30% versus the comparable 2019 period, he adds.
- Searle expects this strength to translate to a slight Q2 upside and continued growth into the second half of 2021.
- With strong demand, modest market penetration assumptions, and 5G on the horizon, he would use weakness as a buying opportunity.
- Price action: GOGO shares traded lower by 3.06% at $10.45 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for GOGO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Apr 2021
|William Blair
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Feb 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Reinstates
|Equal-Weight
