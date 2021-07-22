Upcoming Green Energy and Precious Metals Investor Conference: What You Need to Know

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

Coming soon to a web browser near you… The next Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by OTC Markets Group is almost here. The Green Energy and Precious Metals Investor Conference will be running from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 27, Wednesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 29.

For any investors and traders interested in the green energy infrastructure, mining, and metals industries, the event looks to be an opportunity to hear from a large group of CEOs and executives of key players operating across the globe.

The three-day marathon event is free for anyone and is easy to access through the Virtual Investor Conferences portal by registering using an email.

Synopsis of the conference:

The conference features live presentations and speakers who will address worldwide mineral and metals investment opportunities for Green Energy, Base and Precious Metals.

The July 27th agenda focuses on companies representing exploration, development and production of various metals and minerals that are crucial elements of the power supply chain for the emerging “Green Power” infrastructure. Presenting companies include uranium, cobalt, graphite, lithium, nickel, manganese and rare earth entities.

The July 28th and 29th agenda includes a roster of base and precious metals companies including gold, silver, copper and zinc entities.

International Virtual Investor Conference Highlight Agenda:

Here are just a few of the presentations and companies, check out the conference page for a complete list and schedule. All presentations will be recorded and available on-demand to attendees.

Tuesday, July 27th:

9:00 a.m. ET Keynote Presentation: "The Revenge of High School Chemistry" - Byron King, Research Geologist and Editor of "Whiskey & Gunpowder", Agora Financial-St. Paul Research

1:00 p.m. ET Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU | TSX: EFR) - Mark S. Chalmers, President & CEO

Industry: Mining - Uranium

Country: United States

Energy Fuels is the leading U.S. producer of uranium and vanadium, and an emerging producer of rare earth element (REE) products.

3:00 p.m. ET First Cobalt Corp. (OTCQX: FTSSF | TSX-V: FCC) -Trent Mell, President & CEO

Industry: Battery Materials

Country: Canada

First Cobalt is a North American battery materials company with leading ESG credentials that is currently expanding and recommissioning North America’s only permitted refinery capable of producing battery grade cobalt.

Wednesday, July 28

12:30 p.m. ET Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)

Industry: Mining - Gold

Country: Canada

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects.

1:30 p.m. ET Karora Resources Inc. (OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR) - Oliver Turner, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

Industry: Mining - Gold

Country: Canada

Karora Resources is a multi-asset mineral resource company focused primarily on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal properties. It is Karora’s vision to become the next sustainable high quality mid-tier producer.

Thursday, July 29

12:30 p.m. ET Canada Nickel Company Inc (OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC) – Mark Selby, Chairman, CEO & Director

Industry: Mining – Nickel

Country: Canada

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets.

4:00 p.m. ET Orezone Gold Corp. (OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE) - Patrick Downey, President & CEO

Industry: Mining - Gold

Country: Canada

Orezone Gold Corporation is a Canadian development company that owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bomboré hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages. Orezone is now fully funded to bring Bomboré into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

Register for your spot at the July 27-29th Virtual Investor Conference here.