Citi Reiterates Buy On Nvidia With Increased Target Implying 15% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:03am   Comments
  • Citigroup analyst Atif Malik raised the price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $223 from $180, implying 14.89% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating. 
  • Malik updated his model post 4-for-1 stock split
  • He views any crypto-driven gaming pullback in the second half of 2021 as a buying opportunity into 5nm Ampere Next product cycle in 2022 and Grace CPU in early 2023.
  • Price action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.96% at $195.97 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Media

