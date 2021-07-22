Citi Reiterates Buy On Nvidia With Increased Target Implying 15% Upside
- Citigroup analyst Atif Malik raised the price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $223 from $180, implying 14.89% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating.
- Malik updated his model post 4-for-1 stock split.
- He views any crypto-driven gaming pullback in the second half of 2021 as a buying opportunity into 5nm Ampere Next product cycle in 2022 and Grace CPU in early 2023.
- Price action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.96% at $195.97 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for NVDA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
