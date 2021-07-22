 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 4:20am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 350,000 for the July 17 week from 360,000 in the prior week.
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise slightly to 0.30 for June versus a lower-than-expected reading of 0.29 in May.
  • Data on existing home sales for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales fell 0.9% in May to an annual rate of 5.800 million. Analysts expect a 5.900 annual rate for June.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project June's LEI increasing 1.0% from a 1.3% rise in May.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for July is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com