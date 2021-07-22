Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 350,000 for the July 17 week from 360,000 in the prior week.
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise slightly to 0.30 for June versus a lower-than-expected reading of 0.29 in May.
- Data on existing home sales for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales fell 0.9% in May to an annual rate of 5.800 million. Analysts expect a 5.900 annual rate for June.
- The index of leading economic indicators for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project June's LEI increasing 1.0% from a 1.3% rise in May.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for July is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets