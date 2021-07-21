 Skip to main content

Harley-Davidson Launches H-D1 Marketplace For Pre-Owned Motorcycles

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) has launched H-D1 Marketplace on H-D.com, an online destination to sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles across North America.
  • H-D1 Marketplace is launching first in the U.S. It will start with the entire selection of pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles from participating dealer network in the U.S.
  • Through the 'Sell My Bike' feature, customers will be able to sell their motorcycles directly into the Harley-Davidson dealer network.
  • "The launch of H-D1 Marketplace is the first step towards our ambitious transformation of H-D.com into the leading online destination for everything Harley-Davidson," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.
  • Earlier today, the company reported second quarter results, with 77% revenue growth.
  • Price action: HOG shares are trading lower by 6.89% at $40.78 on the last check Wednesday.

