Harley-Davidson Launches H-D1 Marketplace For Pre-Owned Motorcycles
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) has launched H-D1 Marketplace on H-D.com, an online destination to sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles across North America.
- H-D1 Marketplace is launching first in the U.S. It will start with the entire selection of pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles from participating dealer network in the U.S.
- Through the 'Sell My Bike' feature, customers will be able to sell their motorcycles directly into the Harley-Davidson dealer network.
- "The launch of H-D1 Marketplace is the first step towards our ambitious transformation of H-D.com into the leading online destination for everything Harley-Davidson," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.
- Earlier today, the company reported second quarter results, with 77% revenue growth.
- Price action: HOG shares are trading lower by 6.89% at $40.78 on the last check Wednesday.
