Synnex Adds Proofpoint To Drive Security Networking Portfolio
- Distribution, systems design, and integration services provider Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) expanded its networking and security portfolio with Proofpoint Inc's (NASDAQ: PFPT) products and services, a cybersecurity and compliance company.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Proofpoint's addition will help Synnex keep customers safe from cyber threats.
- The agreement enhances Synnex's cybersecurity and compliance solutions to protect people on every channel, including email, web, cloud, social media, and mobile messaging.
- Synnex held $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of May. 31.
- Price action: SNX shares traded higher by 1.79% at $115.3 on the last check Wednesday.
