Keysight Launches New Software Bundles
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
Keysight Launches New Software Bundles
  • Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYSexpanded the company's software eCommerce offering and added a new software "bundle and save" program for customers in North America and Europe.
  • Keysight's new software "bundle and save" subscriptions enable customers to save on up-front investment with flexible subscription-only licenses in fast-evolving markets like wireless communications 4G/LTE and 5G, IoT, and aerospace and defense.
  • Price action: KEYS shares traded higher by 0.82% at $157.87 on the last check Wednesday.

