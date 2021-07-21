 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Newage Appoints Kevin Manion As Finance Chief

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
Newage Appoints Kevin Manion As Finance Chief
  • NewAge Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) has appointed Kevin Manion as the new Chief Financial Officer.
  • Manion will receive an annual base salary of $550,000 and will be eligible to receive an annual performance-based cash bonus. He will receive a minimum guaranteed performance bonus of no less than $440,000 for 2021.
  • Before joining NewAge, Kevin was the CFO of fresh food company Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW).
  • Kevin has a Bachelor's of Business Administration Degree from the University of Notre Dame.
  • On March 3, 2021, NewAge entered into an agreement amending the employment pact with Gregory Gould, whereby he will continue to serve as finance chief until July 2, 2021.
  •  Price action: NBEV shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $2.015 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NBEV)

Newage Inks Manufacturing Deal With Taiwan's TCI
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)
Newage Partners With HotelPlanner
Looking Into NewAge's Return On Capital Employed
Return On Capital Employed Overview: NewAge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com