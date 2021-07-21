 Skip to main content

Future Today Introduces Two More Channels For VIZIO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 1:48pm   Comments
  • Full-stack streaming solution provider, Future Today, announced the launch of streaming channels CoComelon YouTube channel and online food community and iFood.tv for VIZIO Holding Corp's (NYSE: VZIO) SmartCast TVs.
  • Future Today has launched 13 Ad-Supported Video-On-Demand (AVOD) streaming apps and four Free Ad-Supported Linear TV (FAST) channels on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.
  • Price action: VZIO shares traded higher by 2.50% at $27.10 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

