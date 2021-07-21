Future Today Introduces Two More Channels For VIZIO
- Full-stack streaming solution provider, Future Today, announced the launch of streaming channels CoComelon YouTube channel and online food community and iFood.tv for VIZIO Holding Corp's (NYSE: VZIO) SmartCast TVs.
- Future Today has launched 13 Ad-Supported Video-On-Demand (AVOD) streaming apps and four Free Ad-Supported Linear TV (FAST) channels on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.
- Price action: VZIO shares traded higher by 2.50% at $27.10 on the last check Wednesday.
