Kornit Digital Partners With Online Visual Communications Platform Canva
- Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) announced a partnership with the online visual communications and design platform Canva.
- KornitX will become one of Canva's first certified integration partners, empowering it to help leading Print Service Providers (PSPs), brands, and organizations add the Canva design tool to their e-commerce websites. KornitX will manage and route all orders through Kornit's global fulfillment network.
- Canva's online visual communications platform currently serves more than 55 million private and enterprise users globally.
- Price action: KRNT shares are trading higher by 2.31% at $124.82 on the last check Wednesday.
