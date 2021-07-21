 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kornit Digital Partners With Online Visual Communications Platform Canva

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Kornit Digital Partners With Online Visual Communications Platform Canva
  • Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) announced a partnership with the online visual communications and design platform Canva.
  • KornitX will become one of Canva's first certified integration partners, empowering it to help leading Print Service Providers (PSPs), brands, and organizations add the Canva design tool to their e-commerce websites. KornitX will manage and route all orders through Kornit's global fulfillment network.
  • Canva's online visual communications platform currently serves more than 55 million private and enterprise users globally.
  • Price action: KRNT shares are trading higher by 2.31% at $124.82 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KRNT)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com