4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) CEO Chungwei Eric Wu disposed a total of 186,265 shares at an average price of $14.60. The insider received around $2.72 million from selling these shares. Opendoor is scheduled to release its second-quarter results on Auh. 11. The company’s stock has declined by 37.65% year to date.
- Luxor Capital Group LP, Lugard Road Capital GP LLC, LCG Holdings LLC, Luxor Wavefront LP, Luxor Capital Partners LP, and Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Ltd sold a total of 241,649 shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) at an average price of $13.16, receiving around $3.18 million proceeds from the transaction. WM Technology is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 12. The company’s stock has lost 23.37% over the past month.
- Allegro Microsystems, Inc’s (NASDAQ: ALGM) SVP, CFO and Treasurer Paul V. Walsh Jr. disposed a total of 70,000 shares at an average price of $25.11. The insider received around $1.76 million from selling these shares. Allegro Microsystems is scheduled to release its fiscal first-quarter earnings on July 29. The company’s shares have gained almost 4% year to date.
- Executive Chairman Terren Peizer disposed a total of 33,000 shares of Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) at an average price of $28.07. The insider received around $926,000 from selling these shares. Ontrak's stock has lost 56.28% year to date and 15.24% in the past month. The AI and technology-enabled healthcare company lost its largest customer, Aetna, earlier this year and its shares have a short interest of 32.4%.
