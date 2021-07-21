 Skip to main content

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 5:52pm   Comments
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

  • FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) 10% owner Chatham Asset Management LLC purchased a total of 147,000 shares at an average price of $11.74. The insider spent $1,725,488.50 on the purchase. FAST Acquisition’s shares are up 16.85% year to date. The company has landed 42 restaurants in a deal with Fertitta Entertainment.
  • Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) director Pratik Multani acquired a total of 6,200 shares at an average price of $16.00. The insider spent $99,200.00 to buy the shares. Last week, Erasca priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Kenneth Lehman, 10% owner of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFBI), acquired a total of 9,209 shares at an average price of $12.98. To acquire these shares, the insider spent $119,551.43. The company’s stock has gained 3.52% in the past month.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Small Cap Insider Trades

