Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 27 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC).

(NYSE:LFC). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW).

(NASDAQ:JUPW). Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 11.42% to reach its 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares fell to $8.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%.

(NYSE:ATHM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $52.50 and moving down 7.37%. 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) stock hit $9.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.03%.

(NYSE:ASZ) shares set a new yearly low of $9.67 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.80 and moving up 2.7%.

(NYSE:FSM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock drifted down 2.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.65.

(NASDAQ:NAUT) stock drifted up 1.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.83. Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RPID) shares moved down 4.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.42, drifting down 4.0%. LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TKNO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.68%. Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.62 and moving down 0.31%.

(NASDAQ:AVTE) shares set a new yearly low of $13.52 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session. PropTech Investment (NASDAQ:PTIC) shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.67.

(NASDAQ:FRLN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.01%. HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) stock drifted down 7.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.56.

(NASDAQ:ENSC) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.77% for the day. OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MDNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded up 1.49%. Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Wednesday, moving down 3.34%.

(NASDAQ:RGC) shares were down 5.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.70. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock hit $8.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.74%.

(NASDAQ:TRKA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.94 and moving down 5.05%. Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares fell to $3.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.75%.

(NASDAQ:LUMO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.28. The stock was down 11.42% on the session. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares set a new yearly low of $2.86 this morning. The stock was down 10.91% on the session.

