Mercury Partners With CoreAVI To Provide Advanced Safety-Critical Computing Platforms
- Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) teams up with CoreAVI to provide CoreAVI's safety-certified graphics, video, and GPU compute solutions to aerospace and defense customers.
- This licensing agreement addresses the growing demand for safety-critical solutions and open standards platforms in the defense market.
- Mercury to be the exclusive worldwide sales channel for combining CoreAVI's software and COTS hardware for the aerospace and defense markets, providing a single source for the safety-critical open standard platform.
- Additionally, Mercury and CoreAVI also work together to develop and market safety-certified highly integrated artificial intelligence (AI) microelectronics technology for rugged, mission-critical enhanced situational awareness and connected autonomous systems.
- Price Action: MRCY shares closed higher by 2.69% at $66.3 on Tuesday.
