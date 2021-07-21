 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel, Airtel Collaborate To Drive 5G
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:
Intel, Airtel Collaborate To Drive 5G

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and India's premier communications solutions provider Bharti Airtel collaborated to drive network development of 4G and 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and open radio access network (RAN) technology.

  • The partnership aims to transform Airtel's networks to reap the full possibilities of 5G for its customers. The work by Intel and Airtel will evolve communications networks from fixed-function equipment to virtualized cloud-native deployments and enable edge-to-cloud communications to power our hyperconnected world.
  • Airtel delivers their next-generation enhanced network with a breadth of Intel technology, including Intel Xeon Scalable processors and FlexRAN software to optimize RAN workloads, Intel CVP Dan Rodriguez said.
  • Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.33% at $55.42 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Intel
Earnings Pace Picks Up Later Today With Chipotle, Netflix Expected To Report
How Does Intel's Debt Look?
Travel Stocks, Including Airlines, Hit Hard By Covid Fears, But Some Tech Stocks Show Strength
Understanding Intel's Unusual Options Activity
Covid Back In Headlines As Cases Ramp Up, Pushing Travel Stocks, Multinationals Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5G BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com