Intel, Airtel Collaborate To Drive 5G
Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and India's premier communications solutions provider Bharti Airtel collaborated to drive network development of 4G and 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and open radio access network (RAN) technology.
- The partnership aims to transform Airtel's networks to reap the full possibilities of 5G for its customers. The work by Intel and Airtel will evolve communications networks from fixed-function equipment to virtualized cloud-native deployments and enable edge-to-cloud communications to power our hyperconnected world.
- Airtel delivers their next-generation enhanced network with a breadth of Intel technology, including Intel Xeon Scalable processors and FlexRAN software to optimize RAN workloads, Intel CVP Dan Rodriguez said.
- Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.33% at $55.42 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
