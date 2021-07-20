Moderna Joins AMC, Nvidia, GameStop Among Top WallStreetBets Interests

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) has joined AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the stocks seeing high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, even as SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) remained the most-discussed stock on the forum, as of Tuesday night.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S& 500 ETF is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 805 mentions, followed by movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment with 331 mentions during the last 24 hours, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Graphics chipmaker Nvidia and biotechnology company Moderna took the third and fourth spots, having attracted 249 and 236 mentions respectively.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), Canada-based cybersecurity company BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), medical insurance technology company Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Why It Matters: Nvidia is seeing increased interest from retail investors after the company’s shares began trading on a four-for-one split-adjusted basis from Tuesday.

Moderna’s shares, which are set to join the S&P 500 Index ahead of the market open on Wednesday, declined on Tuesday after four straight days of gains. The company said that the Japanese government has agreed to purchase an additional 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Netflix reported a 19% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue and also finished the quarter with over 209 million paid subscribers, ahead of its internal estimates.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares 1.4% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $431.06 and further rose 0.2% in the after-hours session to $432.00.

AMC Entertainment shares closed 24.4% higher in the regular trading session at $43.09 and further rose almost 0.8% in the after-hours session to $43.43.

Nvidia shares closed almost 0.9% lower in the regular trading session at $186.12, but rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $186.60.

