Why Mark Cuban Wants To Buy Cole Beasley Some Pfizer Stock

Mark Cuban is offering to buy an NFL player stock in a leading pharmaceutical company.

What Happened: Cuban responded on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to outspoken anti-vaxxer Cole Beasley, a wide receiver of the Buffalo Bills.

Cuban’s response came after Beasley is saying he will get vaccinated if he can profit from it.

I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal ? https://t.co/gMmMHt97ro

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2021

Pfizer, which is one of the manufacturers of a COVID-19 vaccine, pays a dividend of 3.9% based on Tuesday’s share price of $41.05.

Related Link: Novovax Vs. Pfizer Vs. Moderna: How Covid-19 Vaccines Stack Up

Why It’s Important: Beasley offered to get vaccinated if he can profit, which was in response to ProFootballTalk suggesting the NFL and NFL Players Association should compromise and stop testing for marijuana if players get vaccinated.

Beasley said in June he would rather retire than get vaccinated, saying he will live his life as he wants and not give in to pressure from the NFL and NFLPA.

“I may die of Covid, but I’d rather die actually living,” Beasley tweeted at the time.