7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 20, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported an en banc panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit sided with the company.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reported Q2 comps were up 31.2% year over year.
  • Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of roughly 1.79 million shares of common stock via selling shareholders.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a proposed public offering of common stock.

