7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported an en banc panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit sided with the company.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reported Q2 comps were up 31.2% year over year.
- Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of roughly 1.79 million shares of common stock via selling shareholders.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a proposed public offering of common stock.
