YouTube Adds Fourth Monetizing Feature For Creators As Competition With Facebook Intensifies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube launched a new way for video creators to earn money from fans through a feature called Super Thanks, the company said in its blog.
  • It marks the fourth way for YouTubers to earn money from their viewers as it intensifies competition with TikTok and Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram, Reuters reported.
  • Fans can purchase Super Thanks at four price points, between $2 - $50. The creator can respond to the fan's gift with a comment.
  • Alphabet aims to expand it to eligible creators in YouTube's partner program.
  • Facebook recently announced over $1 billion investment to Facebook and Instagram creators through 2022.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.77% at $2,630.84 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Tymon Oziemblewski from Pixabay

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

