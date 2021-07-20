YouTube Adds Fourth Monetizing Feature For Creators As Competition With Facebook Intensifies
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube launched a new way for video creators to earn money from fans through a feature called Super Thanks, the company said in its blog.
- It marks the fourth way for YouTubers to earn money from their viewers as it intensifies competition with TikTok and Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram, Reuters reported.
- Fans can purchase Super Thanks at four price points, between $2 - $50. The creator can respond to the fan's gift with a comment.
- Alphabet aims to expand it to eligible creators in YouTube's partner program.
- Facebook recently announced over $1 billion investment to Facebook and Instagram creators through 2022.
- Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.77% at $2,630.84 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Tymon Oziemblewski from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.