 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AT&T Engages In Talks To Divest Xandr Division To InMobi: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
AT&T Engages In Talks To Divest Xandr Division To InMobi: Bloomberg
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is in discussions to sell its Xandr division to Indian advertising-tech company InMobi, Bloomberg reported. Axios previously reported on the talks.
  • The move reflects AT&T's shift from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to Google and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) dominated online ads market.
  • AT&T is moving its DirecTV operations to a joint venture with TPG. Its WarnerMedia unit is likely to merge with Discovery Inc to become a new independent company.
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers backed InMobi focuses on the mobile advertising market.
  • Price action: T shares traded higher by 0.49% at $27.93 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Amid 'Space Jam' Sequel Success, LeBron James' SpringHill Media Seeks Investors
Unusual Options Activity Insight: AT&T
CNN To Introduce Streaming Service In 2022: Bloomberg
Covid Back In Headlines As Cases Ramp Up, Pushing Travel Stocks, Multinationals Lower
DISH, AT&T Collaborate For Network Services
DIRECTV Entertainment To Raise $3.1M Via Senior Debt Offering For Debt Financing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Asset Sales Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com