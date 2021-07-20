Infosys Introduces Blockchain Network In California's Riverside County
- Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) subsidiary Infosys Public Services (IPS) completed the pilot of a blockchain solution designed to improve the efficiency, access, and security of vital recordkeeping in Riverside County, California.
- The blockchain network enables county employees to manage data effectively and securely while easing access and lowering the cost of operations.
- The pilot blockchain network, developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS) using Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Managed Blockchain, modernizes the once paper-centric operations of the Riverside County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder Office.
- Additionally, Infosys collaborated with Daimler AG (OTC: DMLRY) to launch its Automotive Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart, Germany.
- Price action: INFY shares traded higher by 1.38% at $20.93 on the last check Tuesday.
