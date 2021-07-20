 Skip to main content

Google, Palo Alto Networks In Partnership Reveal Security Tools For Government Business
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud showcased three security products for governments to expand its public-sector business and shore up systems that are prone to cyberattacks.
  • The Secure Application Access Anywhere offering, delivered with partner Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW), lets government users safely access business apps.
  • The new software offerings are based on a zero-trust framework and will help governments comply with U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on improving cybersecurity
  • The company will pitch its Zero Trust Assessment and Planning, Secure Application Access Anywhere, and Active Cyber Threat Detection offerings at a security summit on Tuesday.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.77% at $2,630.79, and PANW shares traded higher by 2.54% at $399.32 on the last check Tuesday.

