Wipro To Invest $1B Over Three Years To Drive Cloud Competencies
- IT, consulting, and business process services provider Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) launched Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and committed to investing $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions, and partnerships over the next three years.
- Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the complete portfolio of Wipro's cloud-related capabilities, offerings, and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients.
- Price action: WIT shares traded higher by 0.87% at $8.14 on the last check Tuesday.
