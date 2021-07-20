 Skip to main content

Wipro To Invest $1B Over Three Years To Drive Cloud Competencies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
  • IT, consulting, and business process services provider Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WITlaunched Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and committed to investing $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions, and partnerships over the next three years.
  • Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the complete portfolio of Wipro's cloud-related capabilities, offerings, and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients.  
  • Price action: WIT shares traded higher by 0.87% at $8.14 on the last check Tuesday.

