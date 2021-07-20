MSA Safety Partners With Perspective Robotics To Enhance Fire Service Offerings
- MSA Safety Inc (NYSE: MSA) has established a Joint Development Agreement with Perspective Robotics AG of Zurich, Switzerland.
- Perspective Robotics develops advanced situational awareness tools that utilize tethered drone technology for first responder applications under the brand name Fotokite.
- This collaboration will advance fire scene situational awareness, both locally and through the cloud, through enhanced products and services that leverage the vital strengths of both organizations.
- MSA believes this collaboration will open the door for them to explore new-to-world ways to enhance and simplify firefighter safety through increased situational awareness.
- Price action: MSA shares are trading higher by 2.66% at $163.54 on the last check Tuesday.
