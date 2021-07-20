Tesla Boat Mode? Video Shows Model 3 Driving Through Flooded Road In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles can do some amazing things. The driver-assist tech allows the car to steer, accelerate and brake all on its own. The cars receive software updates adding features and improving safety. And, they are some of the quickest production vehicles on the planet.

But can a Tesla act as a boat?

A video from China posted on Twitter shows a Tesla Model 3 driving its way through a flooded road. The car seems to briefly float while sending water flying with its rotating rear wheels. The car seems to continue through the water to the other side with no problem.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that although Tesla doesn't recommend it, the Model S can float and act as a boat for short periods of time. The car can float and gains its thrust from wheel rotation.

Benzinga's Take: Driving into a flooded road is never a good idea, as there is no telling what is underneath the water. As of now, the status of the inside of the vehicle — water could have entered the cabin — is unknown.

Electric vehicles have the advantage of not having a cold air intake, which on a gas-powered car could pull up some water, completely destroying the engine.

Photo of Tesla Model 3 courtesy of Tesla