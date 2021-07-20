 Skip to main content

Proterra Partners With Penske, ROUSH CleanTech For F-650 Electric Commercial Trucks

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
  • Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRAis collaborating with ROUSH CleanTech and Penske Truck Leasing. It will supply battery technology to ROUSH CleanTech to develop Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) F-650 all-electric commercial truck.
  • ROUSH CleanTech will deliver its first Proterra-powered vehicles to Penske Truck Leasing in 2023.
  • The three companies will partner on fleet electrification strategies, including charging, to support end-user customers.
  • "The goal of the ROUSH CleanTech, Proterra, and Penske collaboration is to remove any and all barriers to help fleets transition to a cleaner future," said Todd Mouw, president of ROUSH CleanTech.
  • ROUSH CleanTech F-650 Class 6 commercial vehicle will support various end-user applications, including box trucks, airport GSE, utility trucks, and shuttle buses.
  • Price action: PTRA shares are trading higher by 2.06% at $11.645 on the last check Tuesday.

