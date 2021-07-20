 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 10:16am   Comments
On Tuesday morning, 54 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS).
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 16.28% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $416.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 6.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $335.85.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $204.62.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) stock made a new 52-week high of $249.58 Tuesday. The stock was up 11.21% for the day.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $672.33.
  • Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares broke to $227.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $608.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $182.22 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $255.70 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $337.98. Shares traded up 0.68%.
  • Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $141.72 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares were up 1.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $227.75 for a change of up 1.78%.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.06 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares were up 1.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $194.68 for a change of up 1.23%.
  • Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.28 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.53%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $185.68.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $486.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares hit a yearly high of $53.98. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) shares hit a yearly high of $81.54. The stock traded up 2.83% on the session.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares broke to $145.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%.
  • Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $174.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.96 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.71%.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares were up 5.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.09.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a yearly high of $60.10. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares hit a yearly high of $71.56. The stock traded up 9.02% on the session.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.
  • Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares were up 1.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.91 for a change of up 1.91%.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.12%.
  • Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares were up 2.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.08 for a change of up 2.14%.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $74.10. Shares traded up 1.59%.
  • W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares were up 0.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.73.
  • American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares broke to $87.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.82%.
  • Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares set a new yearly high of $53.70 this morning. The stock was up 3.27% on the session.
  • Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.08 on Tuesday, moving up 0.13%.
  • Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares were up 1.97% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $247.35 for a change of up 1.97%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares hit a yearly high of $48.15. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session.
  • Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.45. Shares traded up 5.77%.
  • Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) shares were up 1.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.89.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.04. Shares traded up 2.72%.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.02 on Tuesday, moving up 1.82%.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.51. Shares traded up 2.69%.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.31%.
  • Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) shares were up 7.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.51 for a change of up 7.24%.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares were up 16.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.11.
  • Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares broke to $9.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.
  • MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) shares broke to $24.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.14%.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.92%.
  • Luby's (NYSE:LUB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.09 with a daily change of up 3.05%.
  • Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.74 with a daily change of up 11.02%.
  • HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.21 with a daily change of up 1.28%.
  • Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.91 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.21%.

 

