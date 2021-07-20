Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) - P/E: 7.16 Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) - P/E: 6.02 KB Home (NYSE:KBH) - P/E: 8.8 Aarons (NYSE:AAN) - P/E: 9.93 Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) - P/E: 7.64

This quarter, Superior Gr of Cos experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.68 in Q4 and is now 0.66. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.84%, which has increased by 0.25% from 1.59% in the previous quarter.

Tupperware Brands's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.82, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.14. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.0%, which has increased by 2.0% from 5.0% last quarter.

This quarter, KB Home experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.02 in Q1 and is now 1.5. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.47%, which has increased by 0.23% from 1.24% last quarter.

This quarter, Aarons experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.79 in Q4 and is now 1.24. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.3%, which has decreased by 0.54% from last quarter's yield of 1.84%.

Sportsman's Warehouse's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.28, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.75. Sportsman's Warehouse does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.