FDA Expands EUA For Rapid Extraction On One COVID-19 Test System
- Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) has received an expansion of its FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its rapid extraction method on its Ampiprobe SARS-CoV-2 Test System to detect SARS-CoV-2, including the variants.
- The EUA enables laboratories to immediately use Enzo's faster extraction process to reduce the time by over one hour, or more than 25%, allowing more test runs on a single instrument.
- Price Action: ENZ shares are up 11.70 at $3.43 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
