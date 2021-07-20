fbpx

FDA Expands EUA For Rapid Extraction On One COVID-19 Test System

byVandana Singh
July 20, 2021 9:01 am
  • Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZhas received an expansion of its FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its rapid extraction method on its Ampiprobe SARS-CoV-2 Test System to detect SARS-CoV-2, including the variants.
  • The EUA enables laboratories to immediately use Enzo's faster extraction process to reduce the time by over one hour, or more than 25%, allowing more test runs on a single instrument. 
  • Price Action: ENZ shares are up 11.70 at $3.43 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

