Palantir Rolls Out Foundry For Builders
- Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) launched Foundry for Builders to support early-stage companies by providing them with the Palantir Foundry platform.
- Here, Palantir will sell Foundry to start-ups under a subscription model, first to companies connected to Palantir alumni, before expanding the initiative to other early-stage companies.
- The first group of companies is start-ups in varied sectors, ranging from healthcare to robotics to software and fintech. The companies include Chapter, Hence AI, Adyton, and Gecko Robotics.
- Price action: PLTR shares traded higher by 1.67% at $21.90 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
