Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on housing starts and permits for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 1.590 million annual is projected for starts in June up from May's 1.572 million rate. Analysts expect permits at 1.700 million in June compared to 1.683 million a month ago.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
