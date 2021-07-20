 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 4:16am   Comments
  • Data on housing starts and permits for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 1.590 million annual is projected for starts in June up from May's 1.572 million rate. Analysts expect permits at 1.700 million in June compared to 1.683 million a month ago.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.

