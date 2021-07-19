 Skip to main content

Boeing And American Express Lead The DIA Sharply Lower Monday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 4:12pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading lower Monday amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, which have weighed on reopening stocks and clouded recovery outlook. The U.S. is also expected to blame China on cyberattacks earlier in the year, which has added to macro uncertainty.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell by 1.98% to $339.88
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.82% to $354.67
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.48% to $424.97

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

There were no gainers for the Dow Jones on Monday.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) were among the top losers for the DIA.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

