Boeing And American Express Lead The DIA Sharply Lower Monday

U.S. indices were trading lower Monday amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, which have weighed on reopening stocks and clouded recovery outlook. The U.S. is also expected to blame China on cyberattacks earlier in the year, which has added to macro uncertainty.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell by 1.98% to $339.88

(NASDAQ: DIA) fell by 1.98% to $339.88 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.82% to $354.67

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.82% to $354.67 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.48% to $424.97

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

There were no gainers for the Dow Jones on Monday.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) gapped down almost 5% Monday morning amid overall market weakness. The stock has traded in a steep downtrend since June 2 when it rejected a resistance level near the $98 mark… Read More

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares traded lower Monday on continued momentum after retail traders pushed the stock lower. Sweetwater Brewing Company, which is owned by Tilray, recently released a new IPA… Read More

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has set up supercharging infrastructure in Singapore, the first in the Southeast Asia region, ahead of its re-entry into the island nation… Read More