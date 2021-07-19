 Skip to main content

How To Watch The Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Space Launch
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2021 6:42pm   Comments
On Tuesday, July 20, Jeff Bezos will attempt to travel to space with Blue Origin, the space company he founded.

How To Watch: Blue Origin’s flight to space will feature the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and several other passengers and will be live-streamed for viewers across several platforms.

The Washington Post and Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) are teaming up for live coverage of “Space Launch Live: Blue Origin & Jeff Bezos Go To Space” beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

The show will air on Discovery Channel and Science Channel, both owned by Discovery Inc., as well as live-streamed on washingtonpost.com. In 2013, Bezos purchased the newspaper and it is now owned by Nash Holdings, a company controlled by Bezos.

The Blue Origin website will also air live coverage beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET. The flight is expected to lift off at 9 a.m. ET.

Other networks like CNN, Fox Business and ABC News all plan on covering the event but it is still undetermined how much live coverage they will have.

Blue Origin will not have a public viewing area and will utilize the Texas Department of Transportation to close a portion of State Highway 54.

Related Link: Jeff Bezos Will Fly To Space Alongside An 18 Year Old Physics Student

Why It’s Important: The space flight from Blue Origin follows Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE), which successfully flew founder Sir Richard Branson to space on July 11.

“With no on-site public viewing areas in the vicinity of the launch site, this broadcast continues Discovery and Science Channel’s mission to bring the world to our viewers,” Science Channel's Head of Content Scott Lewers said.

While Blue Origin is not publicly traded, the flight happens during a market trading day, as compared to the Sunday night launch by Virgin Galactic.

Disclosure: The author is long SPCE shares.

Photo: Courtesy Blue Origin

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Blue Origin Discovery ChannelNews Travel Events Global Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

