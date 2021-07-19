 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied UV Partners With LBWE For Airocide Distribution In UAE

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
Share:
Applied UV Partners With LBWE For Airocide Distribution In UAE
  • Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Lootah Batta Water and Environment LLC (LBWE) for the distribution of Airocide air purification systems within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
  • As a Distributor, LBWE will partner with Applied UV in distribution, logistics support, installation, and technical support for SteriLumen's Airocide products for air purification.
  • Airocide utilizes a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, pathogens, VOCs, and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts.
  • "Since the acquisition of the Airocide technology, we have carefully chosen strategic partners to support the distribution of our products into untapped markets quicker," said CEO Q Saeed.
  • Price action: AUVI shares are trading higher by 0.22% at $9.11 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUVI)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Applied UV Signs Distribution Agreement With FSG
Applied UV Receives $850K Order For Air Purification System
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Air Purification Systems BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com