Applied UV Partners With LBWE For Airocide Distribution In UAE
- Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Lootah Batta Water and Environment LLC (LBWE) for the distribution of Airocide air purification systems within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
- As a Distributor, LBWE will partner with Applied UV in distribution, logistics support, installation, and technical support for SteriLumen's Airocide products for air purification.
- Airocide utilizes a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, pathogens, VOCs, and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts.
- "Since the acquisition of the Airocide technology, we have carefully chosen strategic partners to support the distribution of our products into untapped markets quicker," said CEO Q Saeed.
- Price action: AUVI shares are trading higher by 0.22% at $9.11 on the last check Monday.
